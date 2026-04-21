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Barclays Downgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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