Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.24.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE CNI traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 969,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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