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Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026

Key Points

  • Barclays raised its price target on Ethos (NASDAQ:LIFE) from $20 to $27 and kept an "overweight" rating, though the $27 target is below the recent close (~$31.21), implying roughly a 13.5% downside from that close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-positive: MarketBeat shows a consensus "Moderate Buy" (two Buys, one Hold), Citizens Jmp also lifted its target to $27, while Weiss Ratings initiated coverage with a "hold (c-)."
  • Latest quarter: EPS of $0.38 missed estimates of $0.42, but revenue of $193.1M topped estimates of $144.8M and was up 103.5% year-over-year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIFE

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

LIFE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 227,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,021. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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