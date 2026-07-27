Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Price

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $255.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.28% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Santander upgraded SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.83.

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SAP Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $159.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. SAP has a 12 month low of $144.97 and a 12 month high of $299.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 78,880 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $2,306,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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