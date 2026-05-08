Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Price

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Carlyle Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

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Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 2,107,445 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,897. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,399,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 937.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 332,533 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Carlyle Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlyle Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carlyle is expanding into AI-driven healthcare revenue-cycle-management, a strategic move to build fee-bearing platform businesses and recurring revenue beyond traditional PE carry. Read More.

Carlyle is expanding into AI-driven healthcare revenue-cycle-management, a strategic move to build fee-bearing platform businesses and recurring revenue beyond traditional PE carry. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Carlyle teamed with Diversified Energy on a $1.2bn ABS-funded Anadarko oil & gas acquisition, showing the firm is using creative financing to back new deals and its Global Credit platform is active. Read More.

Carlyle teamed with Diversified Energy on a $1.2bn ABS-funded Anadarko oil & gas acquisition, showing the firm is using creative financing to back new deals and its Global Credit platform is active. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights record investment capacity — roughly $96 billion of dry powder — and continued fundraising momentum, which supports future deployment, fee growth and potential long‑term carry. Read More.

Management highlights record investment capacity — roughly $96 billion of dry powder — and continued fundraising momentum, which supports future deployment, fee growth and potential long‑term carry. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 headline: EPS modestly missed consensus ($0.89 vs. $0.91) and reported revenue missed estimates; slides and the earnings call provide detail on distributable earnings drivers for investors to review. Read More.

Q1 headline: EPS modestly missed consensus ($0.89 vs. $0.91) and reported revenue missed estimates; slides and the earnings call provide detail on distributable earnings drivers for investors to review. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large investment losses materially hurt results: reports cite roughly a $617 million investment loss that drove first‑quarter revenue and investment income sharply lower, prompting the stock to dip on the print. Read More.

Large investment losses materially hurt results: reports cite roughly a $617 million investment loss that drove first‑quarter revenue and investment income sharply lower, prompting the stock to dip on the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: On some measures total revenue plunged versus year‑ago (reported drops cited up to ~74% in coverage) and the firm swung to a loss for the quarter, reflecting volatility in investment income that pressures near‑term distributable earnings. Read More.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Further Reading

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