Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Stock Price

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.42% from the stock's previous close.

AESI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.40 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.14.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE AESI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 630,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 51,477 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,409,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company's stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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