Barclays Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $90.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFF. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.99.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 300,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,881. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,958,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,422,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,906,054.90. This represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 259,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $131,222,000 after buying an additional 147,896 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Flavors & Fragrances

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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