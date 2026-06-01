Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.08. 49,370,910 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,497,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Intel has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $553.27 billion, a PE ratio of -177.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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