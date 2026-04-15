Barclays Reiterates "Buy" Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on ASML and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,482.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML
ASML Trading Down 4.8%
Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,445.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML has a 52-week low of $614.06 and a 52-week high of $1,547.22. The company has a market capitalization of $568.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,212.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 sales guidance — ASML lifted its full‑year sales outlook (now ~€36–40bn) and raised margin targets on stronger-than-expected AI-driven orders, a clear catalyst supporting revenue and earnings revisions. ASML lifts 2026 outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — ASML reported €8.21 EPS (beat consensus), strong net margin (~27%) and double‑digit revenue year-over-year growth, giving earnings upside credibility. ASML Q1 results and call
- Positive Sentiment: Robust backlog / full‑capacity outlook — Analysts highlight a heavy order pipeline (memory + logic) and EUV exposure that should keep ASML near capacity into 2027, supporting sustained revenue visibility. Analyst view on ASML growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed market reaction despite upgrade — UBS and other observers expected a muted immediate share move because results largely matched buy‑side expectations; some investors had already priced in strong AI demand. ASML presents mixed bag despite upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker support — JPMorgan and others have reiterated Buy ratings, which supports investor conviction but may be less market‑moving given recent share gains. JPMorgan reiterates buy
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly below consensus — Q1 revenue missed street expectations by a small margin, creating room for short‑term profit‑taking despite the EPS beat. Revenue and results detail
- Negative Sentiment: China export restrictions remain a headwind — geopolitical/export constraints could limit ASML’s ability to serve certain Chinese customers, introducing execution risk for portions of the addressable market. CNBC on ASML and China limits
About ASML
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ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
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