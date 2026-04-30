Barclays Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Hold

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.56.

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Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148,049 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,909 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,189 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,171 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company's stock.

Franklin Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Resources this week:

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

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