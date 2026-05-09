Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Earnings Results

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25, Zacks reports. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 32.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Barings Bdc's conference call:

Three Class II directors were reelected: Stephen Byers, Valerie Lancaster-Beal, and John A. Switzer were each reelected to three-year terms, maintaining board continuity.

Stephen Byers, Valerie Lancaster-Beal, and John A. Switzer were each reelected to three-year terms, maintaining board continuity. A quorum was present with 51.69% of outstanding shares represented (54,133,359 of 104,706,884), allowing the meeting and votes to proceed.

A quorum was present with of outstanding shares represented (54,133,359 of 104,706,884), allowing the meeting and votes to proceed. The company confirmed distribution of its 2025 Annual Report (financial statements audited by KPMG) to stockholders and made it available on the company website.

The company confirmed distribution of its (financial statements audited by KPMG) to stockholders and made it available on the company website. The Inspector of Election’s results will be filed with the meeting records and the company expects to report the voting results on a Form 8-K within four business days.

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Barings Bdc Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.89. 1,433,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,304. The company has a market capitalization of $930.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Barings Bdc has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $9.92.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Barings Bdc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Bdc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 806,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Barings Bdc from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Barings Bdc to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.67.

View Our Latest Report on BBDC

Barings Bdc Company Profile

Barings BDC Inc NYSE: BBDC is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

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