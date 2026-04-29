Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to Hold at Lucid Cap Mkts

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Lucid Cap Mkts to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Barings Bdc from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barings Bdc

Barings Bdc Stock Up 1.9%

Barings Bdc stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Barings Bdc has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 36.50%.The firm had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barings Bdc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barings Bdc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Barings Bdc by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,464 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Barings Bdc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,937 shares of the company's stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings Bdc by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Barings Bdc by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Barings Bdc by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,375 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings Bdc

Barings BDC Inc NYSE: BBDC is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

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