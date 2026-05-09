Barings BDC Shareholders Reelect Three Directors at 2026 Annual Meeting

Barings Bdc NYSE: BBDC held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on May 7, with shareholders voting to reelect three Class II directors to the company’s board.

Thomas McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Barings BDC, called the meeting to order and said the virtual format was intended to “increase access and participation.” The meeting included members of the company’s executive team and board, including President Matthew Freund, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Murray, Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager Bryan High, Chief Legal Officer Ashlee Steinnerd, Chief Compliance Officer Itzbell Branca and Chief Accounting Officer Rosa Epperson.

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Stockholders Reelect Three Directors

The sole item of business at the meeting was Proposal No. 1: the election of three Class II directors to serve three-year terms and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The nominees were Stephen Byers, Valerie Lancaster-Beal and John A. Switzer.

McDonnell said there were no stockholder nominations or proposals properly filed under the company’s bylaws, limiting the meeting’s business to the matters set forth in the notice of annual meeting.

Christopher Woods of American Election Services, LLC, who served as Inspector of Election, announced preliminary voting results showing that votes cast in favor of each nominee exceeded votes cast against. As a result, Byers, Lancaster-Beal and Switzer were each reelected as directors.

Quorum Present for Annual Meeting

Woods reported that, as of the March 6, 2026 record date, Barings BDC had 104,706,884 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. A total of 54,133,359 shares were represented by proxy or attended the annual meeting, equal to approximately 51.69% of the shares entitled to vote.

Woods said the attendance level established a quorum for all matters at the meeting.

Company to File Voting Results With SEC

McDonnell said the company would file the final report of the Inspector of Election with the meeting records. He also said Barings BDC expects to report the voting results on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days of the meeting.

The company’s proxy materials were distributed beginning March 10, according to the meeting record. The company’s 2025 Annual Report, including financial statements certified by KPMG, was also sent or made available to shareholders entitled to vote, with an electronic copy available on the company’s website.

Following the adjournment of the formal meeting, the operator said no relevant questions had been received from stockholders. McDonnell thanked attendees for their continued support of the company, and the meeting concluded.

About Barings Bdc NYSE: BBDC

Barings BDC Inc NYSE: BBDC is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

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