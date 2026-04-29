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Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Barratt Redrow logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Barratt Redrow's stock hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $6.59 and last at $6.6050 on Wednesday with a volume of 37,822 shares, down from a prior close of $6.80.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 2 Hold), with recent mixed revisions — Peel Hunt downgraded to "moderate buy", RBC upgraded to "moderate buy", and Zacks moved the stock to "hold".
  • The share price is below key technicals (50‑day SMA $7.85 and 200‑day SMA $9.47), indicating downward pressure; Barratt Redrow is a UK housebuilder operating brands including Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt London.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Barratt Redrow.

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.6050, with a volume of 37822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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