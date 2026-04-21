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Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Barratt Redrow logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down premarket: the stock closed at $7.57, opened at $7.23 and last traded at $7.27, down about 1.5% on light volume (649 shares).
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($8.30) and 200‑day ($9.62) moving averages, indicating recent weakness in the price trend.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 2 Hold) after mixed recent rating moves from Peel Hunt, Zacks and RBC.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.23. Barratt Redrow shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 649 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTDPY. Peel Hunt cut Barratt Redrow from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research raised Barratt Redrow from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Barratt Redrow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTDPY

Barratt Redrow Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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