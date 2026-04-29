Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Shares Down 2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.3740. Approximately 16,502,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,761,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

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Key Headlines Impacting Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.Barrick Mining's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $3,340,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,878,168 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,327,991,000 after purchasing an additional 767,544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,423,240 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,413,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287,544 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,099,422 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,311,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,591,745 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $909,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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