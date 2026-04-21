Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Shares Down 5.9% - What's Next?

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $40.4420. 11,803,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 15,010,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Barrick Mining from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 35.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $3,340,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921,219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 316.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $601,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891,886 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,099,422 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,311,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,423,240 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,413,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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