Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUBO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on fuboTV to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.20.

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fuboTV Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 270,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $340.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.37. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 254,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company's stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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