Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
fuboTV logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barrington Research reaffirmed its Outperform rating on fuboTV (FUBO) and set a $16.00 price target, implying about a 38% upside from the current price.
  • MarketBeat shows a consensus of Moderate Buy with a $17.20 average target, based on 2 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 1 Hold and 1 Sell analyst ratings.
  • Shares traded at $11.59 (down 0.1%) with a market cap of ~$340.6M, a PE of 2.14, a 52-week range of $8.31–$56.64, and institutional ownership of roughly 39.3%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUBO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on fuboTV to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on FUBO

fuboTV Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 270,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $340.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.37. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 254,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company's stock.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV's proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in fuboTV Right Now?

Before you consider fuboTV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and fuboTV wasn't on the list.

While fuboTV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines