Barrington Research Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the business services provider's stock. Barrington Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on III. Wall Street Zen cut Information Services Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

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Information Services Group Trading Up 0.7%

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,427 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 250.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG's core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

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