Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BASFY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Basf from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a "hold" rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Basf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on BASFY

Basf Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Basf has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world's largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF's activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

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