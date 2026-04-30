Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Issues Earnings Results

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Bausch + Lomb's conference call:

Strong quarter and raised guidance — Q1 delivered 6% constant-currency revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA up 59% (adjusted EBITDA margin 16.1%), and management raised full-year revenue guidance to $5.42–$5.52B and adjusted EBITDA to $1.01–$1.06B.

— Q1 delivered 6% constant-currency revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA up 59% (adjusted EBITDA margin 16.1%), and management raised full-year revenue guidance to $5.42–$5.52B and adjusted EBITDA to $1.01–$1.06B. Pharma/dry-eye momentum — Pharmaceuticals grew 12% CC with MIEBO up ~33% and Xiidra up ~30% as the company shifts from launch to growth, driving meaningful revenue and margin leverage.

— Pharmaceuticals grew 12% CC with MIEBO up ~33% and Xiidra up ~30% as the company shifts from launch to growth, driving meaningful revenue and margin leverage. Active pipeline and higher R&D investment — R&D spend rose ~15–17% while the company filed an NDA for LUMIFY Next, completed a CE submission for Silara, and began shipping PreserVision AREDS 3 and Blink Triple Care PF, highlighting commercialization progress.

— R&D spend rose ~15–17% while the company filed an NDA for LUMIFY Next, completed a CE submission for Silara, and began shipping PreserVision AREDS 3 and Blink Triple Care PF, highlighting commercialization progress. Contact lenses and premium mix driving margin — Contact lens revenue grew 5% with daily SiHy up ~23–25%, and premium products now represent 26% of U.S. sales (vs. 19% a year ago), supporting higher-margin mix and share gains.

— Contact lens revenue grew 5% with daily SiHy up ~23–25%, and premium products now represent 26% of U.S. sales (vs. 19% a year ago), supporting higher-margin mix and share gains. Surgical segment near-term headwinds — Surgical revenue rose just 1% as weather-related procedure disruptions, reimbursement pressures, and a U.S. surgical field-force rebuild caused short-term impact, though management expects sequential improvement.

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Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 742,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65.

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Insider Activity

In other Bausch + Lomb news, EVP A Robert D. Bailey purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $250,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 231,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,913.50. This trade represents a 6.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $251,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,567,095.50. This trade represents a 1.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $570,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 85,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

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