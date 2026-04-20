Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,223,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session's volume of 1,224,552 shares.The stock last traded at $12.1235 and had previously closed at $12.02.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.251-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women's health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

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