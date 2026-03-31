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Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-strong trading volume: About 2,726,364 shares traded Tuesday (a 138% rise from the prior session), with the stock last at $11.27 versus a $11.10 close.
  • Analyst views are mixed but tilted positive — two analysts rate it Strong Buy, five Buy and two Sell, giving a Moderate Buy consensus; recent notable moves include downgrades by DZ Bank and upgrades by Morgan Stanley, UBS and JPMorgan.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~$44.9B and a negative P/E of -10.30; the company reported $0.18 EPS last quarter and set FY 2026 guidance at 1.251–1.400 EPS (analysts expect ~1.31 EPS).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,726,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session's volume of 1,146,318 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BAYRY. DZ Bank downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.251-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women's health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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