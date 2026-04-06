Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Insider Nicole Marie Frechette Buys 8,500 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTE insider Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,471.84. This represents a 13.17% increase in their position.

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Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE BTE traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.14. 5,310,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,627. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.42. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.43.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTE last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Baytex Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BTE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Baytex Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Baytex Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$5.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

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