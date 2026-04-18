BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.04 Per Share

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0382 per share by the bank on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a 3.2% increase from BBVA Banco Frances's previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BBVA Banco Frances has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

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BBVA Banco Frances Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BBAR opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.07. BBVA Banco Frances has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.16). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $337.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina's leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina's financial sector.

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