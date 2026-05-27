BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $10.28. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 162,335 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on BCBP

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $178.14 million, a PE ratio of -146.55 and a beta of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)'s dividend payout ratio is presently -457.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $823,715.44. This represents a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,874 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,194 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,549 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 69.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 141,904 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,151 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company's stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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