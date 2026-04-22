Free Trial
â†’ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BCB Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable May 20 to shareholders of record on May 6, representing a $0.32 annualized payout and a yield of about 3.3%.
  • The dividend is well-covered with a current payout ratio of 23.2%, and analysts forecast $1.27 EPS next year (implying an expected payout ratio around 25.2%), suggesting the company can likely sustain the payout.
  • In the latest quarter BCB reported $0.26 EPS (beating the $0.25 estimate) but revenue of $24.94M missed expectations, and the firm showed negative ROE (-4.35%) and net margin (-6.90%), indicating underlying profitability pressures.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Performance

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.65.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 million. Analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Right Now?

Before you consider BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) wasn't on the list.

While BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
300 days to end U.S. reliance on Chinese drone parts
300 days to end U.S. reliance on Chinese drone parts
From Market Tactic (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines