BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) alerts: Sign Up

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Performance

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.65.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 million. Analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) wasn't on the list.

While BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here