BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE - Get Free Report) TSE: BCE updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.790-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.7 billion-$18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.1 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Weiss Ratings raised BCE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised BCE from an "underperform" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.67.

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BCE has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE - Get Free Report) TSE: BCE last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.14%.The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BCE by 735.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,642.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 64.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in BCE by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,333 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company's stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc NYSE: BCE is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

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