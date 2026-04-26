BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,194 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 6,306 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BESIY. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $298.10 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $228.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.17. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $301.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.78.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $216.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Further Reading

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