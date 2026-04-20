BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.8480 and last traded at $273.40, with a volume of 2665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BESIY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 1.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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