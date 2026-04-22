BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session's volume of 6,618 shares.The stock last traded at $278.00 and had previously closed at $271.5347.

Get BESIY alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BESIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 6.8%

The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.87.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BE Semiconductor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BE Semiconductor Industries wasn't on the list.

While BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here