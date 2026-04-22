Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
BE Semiconductor Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 11,563 shares traded (a 75% increase from the prior session) and the stock last traded at $278.00, reflecting a reported intraday rise of about 6.8%.
  • Mixed analyst outlook with a consensus Hold: Analysts are divided—five rate BESI as Buy and six as Hold—with recent notable actions including downgrades and upgrades from firms like Kepler, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Needham and Sanford C. Bernstein.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet highlights: BESI has a market cap of $21.03 billion and a high P/E of 155.08, alongside strong liquidity (quick ratio 4.88, current ratio 5.55) and a share price well above its 50‑day ($223.20) and 200‑day ($188.87) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BE Semiconductor Industries.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session's volume of 6,618 shares.The stock last traded at $278.00 and had previously closed at $271.5347.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BESIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 6.8%

The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.87.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BE Semiconductor Industries Right Now?

Before you consider BE Semiconductor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BE Semiconductor Industries wasn't on the list.

While BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines