BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $298.10, but opened at $275.00. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $276.91, with a volume of 1,864 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BESIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.19.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $216.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.77 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 24.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries NV will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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