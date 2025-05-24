Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Beam Therapeutics from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Beam Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,152,344.90. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock worth $803,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,149,000 after purchasing an additional 404,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company's stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

