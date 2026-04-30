Beauty Health (SKIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Beauty Health alerts: Sign Up

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.07 million. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,427 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Beauty Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Beauty Health by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Beauty Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.42.

View Our Latest Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

Beauty Health Company NASDAQ: SKIN is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health's brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Beauty Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Beauty Health wasn't on the list.

While Beauty Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here