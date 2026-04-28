Bed Bath & Beyond Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 21,836 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 801% compared to the typical volume of 2,424 call options.

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Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE:BBBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 29,752,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $353.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,437.99. This trade represents a 13.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $378,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bed Bath & Beyond

Key Bed Bath & Beyond News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bed Bath & Beyond this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue — BBBY reported EPS of ($0.25) vs. consensus ($0.31) and revenue of $248M, which traders interpreted as progress vs. prior losses. Q1 Earnings Highlights

Q1 beat on EPS and revenue — BBBY reported EPS of ($0.25) vs. consensus ($0.31) and revenue of $248M, which traders interpreted as progress vs. prior losses. Positive Sentiment: First meaningful sales growth in years and narrower loss — management reported the first significant revenue growth in 19 quarters and a smaller GAAP loss vs. year-ago, signaling early operating leverage. Revenue Growth Story

First meaningful sales growth in years and narrower loss — management reported the first significant revenue growth in 19 quarters and a smaller GAAP loss vs. year-ago, signaling early operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Targeted cost savings tied to integration — the company is pursuing roughly $60M of cost removal over the next nine months as it integrates recent acquisitions, which could materially improve margins if realized. Cost Removal Plan

Targeted cost savings tied to integration — the company is pursuing roughly $60M of cost removal over the next nine months as it integrates recent acquisitions, which could materially improve margins if realized. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and tech investment — BBBY announced a strategic partnership with Bilt to power a connected “Everything Home” experience and appointed Kyla Robinson to lead a technology transformation, moves that support a digital/omnichannel pivot. Bilt Partnership

Strategic partnerships and tech investment — BBBY announced a strategic partnership with Bilt to power a connected “Everything Home” experience and appointed Kyla Robinson to lead a technology transformation, moves that support a digital/omnichannel pivot. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary available — the full earnings-call transcript offers details on execution plans and KPIs investors should monitor (same-store trends, margin recovery, integration milestones). Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary available — the full earnings-call transcript offers details on execution plans and KPIs investors should monitor (same-store trends, margin recovery, integration milestones). Negative Sentiment: Still unprofitable with negative margins and ROE — despite improvements, BBBY reported a net loss and negative return on equity; analysts still model a full-year negative EPS, and balance-sheet/earnings risk remains. Q1 Loss Details

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc NYSE: BBBY was a leading home goods retailer offering a broad assortment of domestics merchandise, including bed linens, bath accessories, kitchenware, home décor and small appliances. Through its flagship Bed Bath & Beyond stores and affiliated banners, the company provided both in-store and online shopping experiences, catering to a wide range of household needs from everyday essentials to specialized nursery and wellness products.

The company was founded in 1971 by Leonard Feinstein and Warren Eisenberg and was headquartered in Union, New Jersey.

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