Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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BLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beeline in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Beeline from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on BLNE

Beeline Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BLNE opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Beeline has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Beeline had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 298.16%.The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beeline

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Beeline by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beeline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beeline during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beeline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Beeline Company Profile

Beeline Holdings, Inc is a mortgage fintech company that provides a digital, AI-powered lending and title platform designed to streamline the home loan process. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline aims to make mortgages simpler and faster by combining technology with an end-to-end approach across origination and title services. The company focuses on improving efficiency and transparency for homebuyers and homeowners, supporting broader access to financial flexibility through property ownership.

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