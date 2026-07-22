Bel Fuse (BELFA) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $206.3920 million for the quarter.

Get Bel Fuse alerts: Sign Up

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business had revenue of $178.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.07 million.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $293.51. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.12.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 447.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BELFA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BELFA

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bel Fuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bel Fuse wasn't on the list.

While Bel Fuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here