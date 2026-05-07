Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $271.28 and last traded at $254.69, with a volume of 47381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.97.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BELFA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.07 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse's payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $7,948,278.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 447.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company's stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

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