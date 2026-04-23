Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Insider Nathan Mata Sells 1,000 Shares

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Mata sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.38, for a total value of $170,380.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,273.08. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Belite Bio Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Belite Bio stock traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $164.45. 66,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,512. Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.18. Analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Mizuho set a $223.00 price target on Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Belite Bio from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Belite Bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc NASDAQ: BLTE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

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