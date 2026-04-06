BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.7290. 1,375,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,059,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BellRing Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Trading Down 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. BellRing Brands's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,190.25. This trade represents a 37.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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