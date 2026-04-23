Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,921.88.

BWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 3,150 price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,200 to GBX 2,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,280 to GBX 1,900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Bellway Trading Down 0.4%

LON BWY opened at GBX 1,984 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,763 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,275.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,540.85.

Bellway (LON:BWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 91.20 EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellway will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

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