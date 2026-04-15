Ben Whitley Acquires 24 Shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley purchased 24 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 635 per share, for a total transaction of £152.40.

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Ben Whitley purchased 22 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 671 per share, for a total transaction of £147.62.

On Thursday, February 19th, Ben Whitley purchased 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 764 per share, for a total transaction of £152.80.

On Monday, January 26th, Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total value of £47,061.49.

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J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 0.2%

LON JDW opened at GBX 641.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £676.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 530.50 and a one year high of GBX 814.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 663.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 675.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 EPS for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J D Wetherspoon plc will post 52.8508772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 490 to GBX 460 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 580.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JDW

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

Further Reading

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