Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.01 and last traded at $65.6550, with a volume of 288928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Benchmark Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is 98.55%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $50,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 397,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,858,594.76. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,419 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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