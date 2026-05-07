Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $175.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price target suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLUT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.48.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,181,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,297. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $97.94 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $942,069.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,355,133.99. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $467,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,973,104. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Flutter Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Top-line beat and revenue growth: Flutter reported Q1 revenue above expectations and year‑over‑year growth (c.17%), with several outlets noting revenue and EPS modestly ahead of consensus, supporting the argument the underlying business still expands. Q1 2026 Financial Results

Top-line beat and revenue growth: Flutter reported Q1 revenue above expectations and year‑over‑year growth (c.17%), with several outlets noting revenue and EPS modestly ahead of consensus, supporting the argument the underlying business still expands. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing buyback activity: Flutter has been cancelling repurchased shares as part of its $5bn buyback programme (recent cancellations reported), which supports EPS over time and signals capital-return discipline. Share Cancellation

Ongoing buyback activity: Flutter has been cancelling repurchased shares as part of its $5bn buyback programme (recent cancellations reported), which supports EPS over time and signals capital-return discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still mostly constructive despite cuts: Several firms trimmed price targets (BTIG, Needham) but retained buy ratings; consensus remains around a moderate-buy, suggesting analysts see upside longer term even after lowering short‑term expectations. Analyst Notes

Analysts still mostly constructive despite cuts: Several firms trimmed price targets (BTIG, Needham) but retained buy ratings; consensus remains around a moderate-buy, suggesting analysts see upside longer term even after lowering short‑term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate plans unchanged in some respects: Management reiterated multi‑year targets and said it plans to conclude a London listing review in Q2, which reduces uncertainty about strategic direction even as near‑term execution questions persist. Outlook/Listing Review

Corporate plans unchanged in some respects: Management reiterated multi‑year targets and said it plans to conclude a London listing review in Q2, which reduces uncertainty about strategic direction even as near‑term execution questions persist. Negative Sentiment: Profit decline and guidance cut/trim: Net income fell sharply (reports cite ~38% decline) and management trimmed its full‑year guidance, which has driven investor concern that margins and near‑term profitability will remain pressured. Profit & Guidance

Profit decline and guidance cut/trim: Net income fell sharply (reports cite ~38% decline) and management trimmed its full‑year guidance, which has driven investor concern that margins and near‑term profitability will remain pressured. Negative Sentiment: FanDuel leadership upheaval: FanDuel CEO Amy Howe has departed and the U.S. leadership was reorganised (Christian Genetski / Dan Taylor in new roles). The abrupt change raises execution risk in Flutter’s largest market and contributed to the sell‑off. Management Overhaul

FanDuel leadership upheaval: FanDuel CEO Amy Howe has departed and the U.S. leadership was reorganised (Christian Genetski / Dan Taylor in new roles). The abrupt change raises execution risk in Flutter’s largest market and contributed to the sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: Market now pricing weak US growth: Commentaries note the stock is effectively pricing little-to-no US growth, reflecting investor scepticism that FanDuel can sustain prior growth rates amid competition (prediction markets) and higher investment. US Growth Concerns

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Further Reading

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