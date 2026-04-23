Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Benchmark's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.61.

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Read Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. 998,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,407. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,224.74. This represents a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $335,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 701,856 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,361,230 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $169,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,833 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Knight-Swift Transportation

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy and sharply raised its price target to $78, citing tighter truckload capacity, regulatory tailwinds and potential margin upside — a catalyst for optimism on KNX's forward profitability. TD Cowen / TipRanks

TD Cowen reiterated a Buy and sharply raised its price target to $78, citing tighter truckload capacity, regulatory tailwinds and potential margin upside — a catalyst for optimism on KNX's forward profitability. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $70 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling additional analyst conviction that shares have room to the upside. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $70 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling additional analyst conviction that shares have room to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lifted its target to $72 but maintained a Neutral rating — a mixed signal (higher valuation support but not a full endorsement). Benzinga

Susquehanna lifted its target to $72 but maintained a Neutral rating — a mixed signal (higher valuation support but not a full endorsement). Neutral Sentiment: Consensus positioning: some outlets note a “Moderate Buy” consensus across analysts, reflecting more buys/price-target lifts than cuts even after the quarter. American Banking News

Consensus positioning: some outlets note a “Moderate Buy” consensus across analysts, reflecting more buys/price-target lifts than cuts even after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results were weak: EPS of $0.09 (well below the street’s prior view), a swing toward a first‑quarter loss year‑over‑year, and only modest revenue growth — near-term margins and profitability disappointed. Investors concerned about the miss and rising costs reacted, but the market is weighing forward catalysts more heavily. MarketBeat / Earnings WSJ

Q1 results were weak: EPS of $0.09 (well below the street’s prior view), a swing toward a first‑quarter loss year‑over‑year, and only modest revenue growth — near-term margins and profitability disappointed. Investors concerned about the miss and rising costs reacted, but the market is weighing forward catalysts more heavily. Negative Sentiment: Management cited a tightening truckload market and higher fuel costs (geopolitical-driven), which pressured margins in the quarter — these are short-term headwinds to watch. BusinessWire / Press Release

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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