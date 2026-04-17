Benchmark Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $120.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Benchmark's target price points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock's current price.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.00.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 6.4%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $10,004,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $7,922,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after buying an additional 39,005,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,907,523,000 after acquiring an additional 400,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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