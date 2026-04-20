Benchmark Lowers Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $465.00

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $540.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Benchmark's target price indicates a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $455.00 target price (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino's Pizza from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.11.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $372.06 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $382.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.74. Domino's Pizza has a 12-month low of $346.31 and a 12-month high of $499.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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