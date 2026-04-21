Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 7564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.1761.

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Benev Capital Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Benev Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 51.80%.

About Benev Capital

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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