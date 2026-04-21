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Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Benev Capital logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) hit an intraday 52-week high of $3.62 and last traded at $3.18 on a volume of about 7,564 shares.
  • Earnings and margins: The company missed quarterly estimates with EPS $0.04 (vs. $0.05 est.) and revenue $14.86M (vs. $20.42M est.), but reported a strong net margin of 51.8% and ROE of 12.72%.
  • Key financials: market cap ~$544.3M, P/E 21.2, debt-to-equity 0.86, and the share price sits above its 50-day ($3.03) and 200-day ($2.79) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 7564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.1761.

Benev Capital Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Benev Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 51.80%.

About Benev Capital

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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