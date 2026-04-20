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Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Benev Capital logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Benev Capital gapped up pre-market from $3.1761 to $3.5650 but last traded near $3.18 on light volume (7,540 shares), so the intraday gap largely faded.
  • The company missed quarterly estimates, reporting $0.04 EPS vs $0.05 expected and $14.86M revenue vs $20.42M expected; it has a $544.24M market cap, a P/E of 21.2 and a current ratio of 0.68, indicating limited short-term liquidity.
  • Diversified Royalty Corp. (formerly Benev Capital) is a Vancouver-based multi-royalty firm owning brands such as Sutton, Mr. Lube, and AIR MILES, focused on acquiring royalties from multi-location franchisors in North America.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Benev Capital.

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.1761, but opened at $3.5650. Benev Capital shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 7,540 shares changing hands.

Benev Capital Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Benev Capital had a net margin of 51.80% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Benev Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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