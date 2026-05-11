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Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Wheaton Precious Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank raised its price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from £112 to £117 and kept a buy rating on the stock.
  • The new target implies about 14.15% upside from the current share price, signaling continued analyst optimism.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals is described as a precious metals streaming company with low-cost assets, strong cash margins, and a history of outperforming gold, silver, and many mining peers.
  • Interested in Wheaton Precious Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £112 to £117 in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock's current price.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

LON WPM opened at £102.50 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is £103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,474.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 5,500 and a 1 year high of £128.75. The company has a market cap of £46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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