Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £112 to £117 in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock's current price.

LON WPM opened at £102.50 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is £103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,474.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 5,500 and a 1 year high of £128.75. The company has a market cap of £46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments.

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